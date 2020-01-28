[WATCH] Tourism Minister expects decision on Konrad Mizzi contract in coming hours

Julia Farrugia Portelli awaits legal advice on Konrad Mizzi contract

Julia Farrugia Portelli is waiting for legal advice on the validity of Konrad Mizzi’s lucrative contract with the Malta Tourism Authority before deciding what to do with it.

The Tourism Minister said she expects to take a decision on the matter “in the coming hours” after she receives legal advice on the €80,000 per year consultancy awarded to her predecessor last December.

Farrugia Portelli told journalists on Tuesday that she only got to know about the contract on Monday afternoon and immediately asked for it to be legally vetted. She was visiting the hangars at Lufthansa Technik.

The contract was awarded by the MTA last December, just two weeks after Mizzi resigned from tourism minister in the wake of Yorgen Fenech’s arrest linked to Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder.

READ ALSO: Mizzi nomination to OSCE to be repealed, legal advice sought on €80,000 consultancy

The consultancy was awarded at a time when no tourism minister was in place – then prime minister Joseph Muscat did not appoint a replacement for Mizzi – and when the country was in political turmoil.

Farrugia Portelli skirted a question when asked whether she was comfortable with this contract, insisting that she will wait for legal advice.

Mizzi’s contract also allows for the use of a fully-expensed car with driver, medical insurance for him and his family, fully paid internet and mobile services.

The income from this consultancy makes Mizzi better paid than the Prime Minister.