MaltaToday to release first trust barometer since Robert Abela became prime minister

Robert Abela’s premiership started with a number of key decisions that were welcomed by some and frowned upon by others.

Since becoming prime minister on 13 January, Abela has had to contend with the resignation of a minister and gone against his party’s grain when stopping the daily clearance of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s memorial.

These decisions have influenced voters and MaltaToday’s first survey since Abela became prime minister will lift the lid on how people have reacted to the first weeks of Abela’s premiership.

The survey results will be published in Sunday’s print edition of MaltaToday.

This will be the first trust rating challenge between Abela and Opposition leader Adrian Delia.

The survey has also asked people how they will vote if an election is held tomorrow and gauged the support or otherwise on three key issues – the resignations of the police commissioner and Justyne Caruana, and the decision to halt the daily clearance of flowers and candles from the Caruana Galizia Valletta memorial.

