Abela trust skyrockets with inroads among PN voters

Robert Abela has scored an impressive 62.5% on the trust barometer in the first MaltaToday survey since he became prime minister three weeks ago.

The Prime Minister’s trust rating is the highest ever achieved by any party leader, putting him a massive 49 points ahead of his rival, Adrian Delia.

The Opposition leader registered a dismal 13.5%, his lowest trust rating in two years.

Abela trumps Delia comfortably among women and men, across all age groups, and in all regions.

He achieves this result despite jitters among Labour voters on three key issues that have characterised Abela’s first weeks at the helm – the resignations of the police commissioner and Justyne Caruana, and the order to stop clearing flowers from Daphne Caruana Galizia’s memorial.

Significantly, Abela enjoys the trust of 22.5% of those who voted for the Nationalist Party in the 2017 general election, just 10 points shy of Delia’s performance among his own supporters.

The gap between the leaders is particularly pronounced among younger voters with Abela securing the trust of 64.6% of those aged between 18 and 35, as opposed to Delia’s 9.4%.

Abela’s ‘worst’ performance is among those aged 65 and over, where he still manages a trust rating of 58.9%. This coincides with Delia’s best performance – the Opposition leader secures the trust of 20.9% of those aged 65+.

The Prime Minister registers absolute majorities in all regions with his best performance being in the South East where he scores 76.2%.

Abela’s lowest trust rating is in the Western region, where he registers a trust rating of 51.3%.

In Gozo, once a PN stronghold, Abela notches up 62.3% and secures an equally impressive 61.4% in the traditional PN-leaning Northern Harbour region.

Delia’s best performance is in the Northern Harbour where he hits 19.4%. His lowest trust rating is in the South-Eastern region, where he scrapes a lowly 4.4%, while in Gozo, Delia registers 8.3%.

The figures suggest that Abela has managed to win over hearts and minds in his first few weeks at the helm of the Labour Party and the country. His trust rating has even superseded Joseph Muscat’s, who won the trust battles against his political rivals Lawrence Gonzi, Simon Busuttil and Adrian Delia.

The Prime Minister’s trust rating is further bolstered by his own party’s improved performance after it started to slide over the past three months.

On the flipside, the results spell trouble for Delia, who has failed to capitalise on the political turmoil of recent weeks.

His trust rating is a major setback at a time when the PN is trying to regroup and reform.

