[WATCH] ‘How many more must die?’ – Valletta protest condemns lack of protection for vulnerable women

Valletta protest condemns lack of protection for vulnerable women

A small but impassioned group of protestors outside parliament in Valletta called for stronger laws and enforcements against domestic violence on women.

A group of less than 100 civil society activists held a banner saying ‘Make your voice heard — united against violence against women’, calling for justice for murder victim Chantelle Chetcuti and the other women who were killed since Malta ratified the Istanbul Convention.

Four police officers watched on as the group shouted that, “love doesn’t hurt”, “this is no crime of passion” and “how many more must die?”

NGOs and civil society activists met with Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis earlier where they said that they were losing hope in the system that was failing to protect women.

Speaking to MaltaToday, women’s rights activist Lara Dimitrijevic said that it was unfortunate that yet another protest had to be held in light of yet another murder.

“It’s unfortunate that we had to meet here again. We are telling legislators that this is unacceptable.

“It’s not enough to change laws, but their implementation and execution need to be seen. Since we ratified the Istanbul convention in May 2018, six women were killed, in a year and a half, at a time when we are supposedly working to prevent femicide,” she said.

She insisted that court decisions and temporary protection orders should be executed and enforced.

Earlier, Zammit Lewis told the organisers of the protest that a draft legislation to be tabled in parliament on Wednesday aims to strengthen the temporary protection order.

The protestors on Tuesday evening came from various NGOs, including Women’s Rights Foundation, Moviment Graffitti, Men Against Violence, Women for Women, the St Jeanne Antide Foundation, and SOAR. The demonstrators were of varied age groups; some held banners and placards, others held framed photos of domestic violence victims.

In a statement the Nationalist Party said that in light of the brutal murder, it was concerned that violence on women in Malta was once again rearing its head.

“The government has fallen behind in this sector. It’s clear that the change in law, including the introduction of the Istanbul convention, is not enough. The government needs to ensure that it needs to move from the rhetoric to the implementation, not only enacting legislation, but implementing it,” the statement read.

It added that the PN would continue to be the voice of the victims and their families in a fight of which aim is the improvement of Maltese society.