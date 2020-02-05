Teachers at Paola primary schools will strike unless water supply problem is fixed

The Malta Union of Teachers has given the Education Ministry two days to solve the problem of poor water supply in Paola’s two primary schools or face a strike on Tuesday.

The MUT said it notified the ministry of impending industrial action unless the problem is fixed.

The union said poor water pressure at the Paola Primaries A and B was making sanitary facilities in the schools useless.

“The MUT has received reports of educators being forced to use a public convenience in the area outside the school in the absence of water supply inside their place of work. This is a serious shortcoming, which is not only a risk hazard to educators but also to students attending these schools, especially in a period where the authorities are recommending frequent hand washing to prevent sickness. Some practical lessons are also being cancelled,” the union said.

The union issued an ultimatum that unless the problem is not solved by Friday, educators will not report to work on Tuesday.

'Internal plumbing' may be the issue - Water Services

Reacting to MUT’s complaint, Water Services said that internal plumbing was likely to blame, citing that the issues were not a result of faults at the WSC infrastructure.

“The water Services Corporation wishes to advise that the water supply in Paola is working as it should and that there are no problems.”