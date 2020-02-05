Children’s DIY Slime recalled over chemical that damages reproductive system

A toy slime product by the name, DIY Slime, has been recalled because it poses a “serious risk” to children, the consumer affairs authority said.

The product, which comes in a green box that contains multiple sachets, was found to contain very high levels of boron, a harmful substance that can damage the reproductive system.

Tests on several slime products on the market were conducted by the Market Surveillance Directorate at the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority as part of a wider European effort.

The results showed that this product, which is marketed as “safe” and “non-toxic” contained quantities of boron that exceed the allowable limits.

“Ingestion or contact with an excessive quantity of boron may harm the health of children by damaging their reproductive system,” the authority said.

The MCCAA has contacted the importer to recall the product and withdraw it from retailers.

The authority also warned consumers who had bought this product to refrain from using it and return it to the retailer from where they bought it.

“Retailers are obliged to redress consumers returning these products according to law,” the authority said.

For any queries or further information, one may contact the MCCAA on [email protected]