Standards Commissioner ‘unconvinced’ by ministers’ replies in Luke Chetcuti beach concession exchange

Standards Commissioner George Hyzler was “unconvinced” by half-hearted denial submitted by former ministers Chris Cardona and Konrad Mizzi in a case involving hotelier Luke Chetcuti.

Hyzler was asked to investigate the behaviour of both former ministers after a French TV sting filmed Chetcuti, the owner of the Hugo’s Group, boasting of how he had asked Cardona to intervene so that the company is given a beach concession at St George’s Bay.

The complaint had been filed by Arnold Cassola.

The documentary was broadcast last September and the actual filming took place in April.

Chetcuti had been duped by the French TV producers into believing they wanted to do a documentary about Malta and the success of his company.

He was filmed talking to the hotel general manager about a meeting over dinner he had with Cardona, then economy minister.

Chetcuti said that Cardona had messaged then tourism minister Konrad Mizzi, telling him to help Hugo’s because they always helped them. Mizzi is reported to have replied by saying the beach is small and government could consider increasing its size.

Not an outright denial

Hyzler said Cardona and Mizzi “did not confirm” that the alleged exchange of messages between them took place, noting this was not an outright denial.

“If the exchange did not happen they would have answered in a more categorical manner,” the Standards Commissioner said, adding the replies were not convincing.

Chetcuti told Hyzler that he had been “bluffing” while talking to his general manager.

Hyzler said the law prevented him from asking for data from communications providers to verify the existence or otherwise of messages, leaving him unable to confirm or deny the replies he received from the ex-ministers.

He ruled out any breach of ethical behaviour on Mizzi’s part (if he truly messaged back as reported in the documentary) because the reply did not commit to granting a beach concession. “It was a diplomatic way of saying no, without saying no,” Hyzler said.

On Cardona’s behaviour, Hyzler reiterated the importance of ministers meeting people who may have an interest in asking for concessions, permits or other favours, in the presence of other government officials.

Cardona had confirmed meeting Chetcuti over dinner to discuss various issues related to the hotel business and law and order in Paceville.

Hyzler said the time had come for the country to have clear rules on lobbying and he was going to propose regulations on this in the coming days.

