As PN burns, NET TV uses Eddie Fenech Adami’s birthday to raise funds

In the sanitised world of political party media nothing beats the strategy to churn out footage of the glory days to try and galvanise supporters.

And that is what NET TV has been doing today, opting to use Eddie Fenech Adami’s 86th birthday to raise funds for the party.

Veteran PN activists and politicians who worked with Fenech Adami were rolled out to reminisce about the glory days, oblivious of the serious turmoil the party faced.

With party leader Adrian Delia facing an open rebellion among his own MPs and a request by Louis Galea for the executive to initiate the process for a change in leadership, NET TV was soliciting donations from party supporters.

Fenech Adami represents the PN’s glory days and his last election at the helm of the party in 2003 was the last time the PN won an absolute majority in the country. In the 2008 election the PN won by a whisker and could only muster a relative majority.

The station tried to tug at the heartstrings of PN supporters with footage of Fenech Adami from the tumultuous 1980s and later on in the run up to the 2003 election that sealed Malta’s fate in the European Union.

In a complete state of denial, there was no reference to the tumultuous day that started with Jason Azzopardi’s outburst following Delia’s insistence that he will be leading the PN into the next general election despite having given his parliamentary group a different impression.

Secretary general Clyde Puli and deputy leader Robert Arrigo, who announced his resignation earlier in the day, also made an appearance but there was no reference to the events of the day.

For a political party, and one facing an existential crisis, any occasion is an opportunity to raise funds and alienate supporters from its current troubles.