menu

Two hospitalised after traffic accident

Two people were hospitalised after a traffic accident in Hamrun

7 February 2020, 7:45am
The incident took place at 9pm in Triq ilKbira San Ġużepp.
The incident took place at 9pm in Triq ilKbira San Ġużepp.

Two people were hospitalised after a traffic accident in Hamrun on Thursday evening.

The incident took place at 9pm in Triq ilKbira San Ġużepp.

Police said that a collision had taken place between two vehicles, a BMW 520D driven by a 21-year-old Syrian and a VW Golf driven by a 65-year-old man from Zurrieq.

A 22-year-old Syrian was a passenger in the BMW and a 71-year-old woman from Birkirkara was a passenger in the VW Golf.

Two vehicles parked nearby a Peugeot and Ford were also damaged as a consequence of the crash.

The 71-year-old woman and the 65-year-old driver were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified they were both suffering from serious injuries.

No one else was injured in the accident.

A police investigation is ongoing.

More in National
PN's youth group MZPN calls for change in party leadership
National

PN's youth group MZPN calls for change in party leadership
Karl Azzopardi
Gas cylinder explosion caused by heat from fireplace exhaust, Liquigas says
National

Gas cylinder explosion caused by heat from fireplace exhaust, Liquigas says
Kurt Sansone
[WATCH] Defiant Delia says his party will remain strong if PN head is also Opposition leader
National

[WATCH] Defiant Delia says his party will remain strong if PN head is also Opposition leader
Massimo Costa
Two hospitalised after traffic accident
National

Two hospitalised after traffic accident
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.