Two hospitalised after traffic accident

Two people were hospitalised after a traffic accident in Hamrun on Thursday evening.

The incident took place at 9pm in Triq ilKbira San Ġużepp.

Police said that a collision had taken place between two vehicles, a BMW 520D driven by a 21-year-old Syrian and a VW Golf driven by a 65-year-old man from Zurrieq.

A 22-year-old Syrian was a passenger in the BMW and a 71-year-old woman from Birkirkara was a passenger in the VW Golf.

Two vehicles parked nearby a Peugeot and Ford were also damaged as a consequence of the crash.

The 71-year-old woman and the 65-year-old driver were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified they were both suffering from serious injuries.

No one else was injured in the accident.

A police investigation is ongoing.