Rebels have destroyed PN to oust Delia, Arrigo says in resignation letter

The resignation letter of Nationalist Party deputy leader for party affairs Robert Arrigo was published in the party’s organ In-Nazzjon today.

Announced on its front page and published in English on page 3, the letter accuses the PN’s parliamentary group of having endangered the financial sustainability of the Nationalist Party, which is believed to be severely in debt.

Arrigo had already submitted an informal resignation note to the parliamentary group, which was previously published in the press.

But in his official letter to PN leader Adrian Delia, the hotelier and Sliema MP accuses the parliamentary group of having created obstacles in his bid to prop up the party financially. “I created different streams of revenue… notwithstanding the obstacles posed by the respective parliamentary group.”

He also accused the MPs, now identified as a group of 15 and two MEPs, of destroying the party.

“Collective responsibility should be shouldered in proportion, by everybody. To oust you, they destroyed a party. My concern is that nobody, ever, from these gurus, came out with a concrete plan for the PN.”

Arrigo said the PN’s “hopeless financial inheritance”, a muted reference to the Gonzi-Saliba years, was under control with a 10-year plan to make its media outlets post a breakeven.

“Knowingly or unknowingly the parliamentary group, with its actions has destroyed this, including the responsibility of ensuring there are enough funds for the monthly payment of all our staff salaries.

“I am sure that they too will assume this responsibility, as from the 1st April with the proposed crowdfunding by an MP, these talented persons will collect the needed €2 million per year.”

Arrigo also criticised Delia for his “non-action on situations”, but said it was clear that he was not ‘selling’ what should be proposals, directions and clarity to the people.

“The party could have made it. I am sure that now the parliamentary group will have its news beginning.”