Chamber of Advocates and Justice Minister have 'synchronised' thoughts on judicial appointments

Chamber of Advocates president Louis de Gabriele pays courtesy call to new Justice Minister

There are "synchronised" thoughts between the Chamber of Advocates and newly-appointed Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis on a new method of judicial appointments, according to the chamber president.

Louis de Gabriele said both sides pledged to meet again to continue the debate on the matter, especially in view of the Venice Commission's recommendations.

He was speaking to journalists after exiting from a meeting with Zammit Lewis. The Chamber of Advocates paid the minister a courtesy call.

"The rule of law, particularly the issue of judicial appointments, was on the agenda and our thoughts are synchronised on the issue," de Gabriele said.

A new law to regulate the legal profession was also discussed. The chamber has been calling for progress on the matter.