menu

Chamber of Advocates and Justice Minister have 'synchronised' thoughts on judicial appointments

The Chamber of Advocates pays newly-appointed Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis a courtesy call

massimo_costa
11 February 2020, 6:02pm
by Massimo Costa
The Chamber of Advocates says it will collaborate and discuss a new system of judicial appointments
The Chamber of Advocates says it will collaborate and discuss a new system of judicial appointments
Chamber of Advocates president Louis de Gabriele pays courtesy call to new Justice Minister

There are "synchronised" thoughts between the Chamber of Advocates and newly-appointed Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis on a new method of judicial appointments, according to the chamber president.

Louis de Gabriele said both sides pledged to meet again to continue the debate on the matter, especially in view of the Venice Commission's recommendations.

He was speaking to journalists after exiting from a meeting with Zammit Lewis. The Chamber of Advocates paid the minister a courtesy call.

"The rule of law, particularly the issue of judicial appointments, was on the agenda and our thoughts are synchronised on the issue," de Gabriele said.

A new law to regulate the legal profession was also discussed. The chamber has been calling for progress on the matter.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in National
[WATCH] Delia ever-defiant: 'There are no 17 rebel MPs'
National

[WATCH] Delia ever-defiant: 'There are no 17 rebel MPs'
Massimo Costa
30 traffic police officers arrested in abuse investigation
National

30 traffic police officers arrested in abuse investigation
Kurt Sansone
Chamber of Advocates and Justice Minister have 'synchronised' thoughts on judicial appointments
National

Chamber of Advocates and Justice Minister have 'synchronised' thoughts on judicial appointments
Massimo Costa
Stolen French sulkies traced to Marsa stables
National

Stolen French sulkies traced to Marsa stables
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.