menu

Stormy PN executive sees Robert Arrigo accuse Claudio Grech of doing nothing for the party

The Nationalist Party executive committee met on Tuesday to discuss the way forward to hold elections for the party’s top posts but the meeting turned out to be a stormy affair

maltatoday
11 February 2020, 11:59pm
by MaltaToday Staff
The PN executive has to decide when elections for the party's top posts will be held
The PN executive has to decide when elections for the party's top posts will be held

Outgoing Nationalist Party deputy leader Robert Arrigo has accused Claudio Grech and Therese Comodini Cachia of doing nothing for the party, MaltaToday has learnt.

The outburst came during Tuesday’s executive meeting held at PN headquarters.

Sources said the stormy meeting was characterised by pointed exchanges between various MPs.

Arrigo, who will be resigning his post next month, opened fire on Grech and Comodini Cachia, questioning what they did for the party.

The sources said Arrigo opposed Louis Galea’s proposal to hold expedient elections to fill the party’s top posts.

Galea proposed that the extension granted to the president of the executive (Alex Perici Calascione), the president of the administrative committee (Carm Mifsud Bonnici), the party treasurer (vacant), the secretary-general (formerly held by Clyde Puli), the international secretary (Roselyn Borg Knight) and the president of the general council (formerly held by Kristy Debono), end immediately for elections to be held on Saturday.

The role of general council president is filled through an election among party councillors, while for the rest of the roles an election will have to  be held in the executive.

The same sources added that former PN secretary-general Clyde Puli, also opposed Galea’s proposal, insisting the meeting should discuss the ‘17 Blue Heroes’ – the tag line for rebel MPs, used in a poster that was uploaded to Facebook by Jason Azzopardi.

Earlier, Azzopardi was greeted by jeers as he walked into the headquarters for the meeting.

More in National
Stormy PN executive sees Robert Arrigo accuse Claudio Grech of doing nothing for the party
National

Stormy PN executive sees Robert Arrigo accuse Claudio Grech of doing nothing for the party
MaltaToday Staff
[WATCH] Delia ever-defiant: 'There are no 17 rebel MPs'
National

[WATCH] Delia ever-defiant: 'There are no 17 rebel MPs'
Massimo Costa
30 traffic police officers arrested in abuse investigation
National

30 traffic police officers arrested in abuse investigation
Kurt Sansone
Chamber of Advocates and Justice Minister have 'synchronised' thoughts on judicial appointments
National

Chamber of Advocates and Justice Minister have 'synchronised' thoughts on judicial appointments
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.