Stormy PN executive sees Robert Arrigo accuse Claudio Grech of doing nothing for the party

Outgoing Nationalist Party deputy leader Robert Arrigo has accused Claudio Grech and Therese Comodini Cachia of doing nothing for the party, MaltaToday has learnt.

The outburst came during Tuesday’s executive meeting held at PN headquarters.

Sources said the stormy meeting was characterised by pointed exchanges between various MPs.

Arrigo, who will be resigning his post next month, opened fire on Grech and Comodini Cachia, questioning what they did for the party.

The sources said Arrigo opposed Louis Galea’s proposal to hold expedient elections to fill the party’s top posts.

Galea proposed that the extension granted to the president of the executive (Alex Perici Calascione), the president of the administrative committee (Carm Mifsud Bonnici), the party treasurer (vacant), the secretary-general (formerly held by Clyde Puli), the international secretary (Roselyn Borg Knight) and the president of the general council (formerly held by Kristy Debono), end immediately for elections to be held on Saturday.

The role of general council president is filled through an election among party councillors, while for the rest of the roles an election will have to be held in the executive.

The same sources added that former PN secretary-general Clyde Puli, also opposed Galea’s proposal, insisting the meeting should discuss the ‘17 Blue Heroes’ – the tag line for rebel MPs, used in a poster that was uploaded to Facebook by Jason Azzopardi.

Earlier, Azzopardi was greeted by jeers as he walked into the headquarters for the meeting.