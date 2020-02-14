menu

New chairman and directors on Wasteserv board

New chairman and directors on Wasteserv board, CEO Tonio Montebello to be retained

14 February 2020, 11:03am
by MaltaToday Staff
Prof. Frank Bezzina
The environment and planning ministry will be making significant changes to the Wasteserv board of directors, with the vast majority of members set to be replaced.

Prof. Frank Bezzina, dean of the Faculty of Economics at the University of Malta, is set to be the chairman of the national waste agency.

CEO Tonio Montebello will be retained after his appointment was confirmed only a few days before the election of new prime minister Robert Abela and ahead of his Cabinet reshuffle, sources close to the agency said.

A spokesperson for environment minister Aaron Farrugia confirmed that changes would take place on the board, with one of the first initiatives being an audit into Wasteserv to establish best practices that will allow the country to reach waste management targets.

