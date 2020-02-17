[WATCH] Government on 'same wavelength' when it comes to safeguarding the environment, Aaron Farrugia says

Government on 'same wavelength' when it comes to safeguarding the environment, Aaron Farrugia says

The Environment Minister insists the Prime Minister and he are on the same page when it comes to environmental protection despite government emphasis on road projects.

Aaron Farrugia, who was appointed environment minister last month, has indicated that he will prioritise green issues in an update of the overarching policy plan for the environment and development.

This direction appears to jar with government’s emphasis on road projects and construction. Only yesterday, Prime Minister Robert Abela underscored the importance of continued investment in road infrastructure singling out Transport Minister Ian Borg for his good work.

But Farrugia was not fazed when he was put this question on Monday morning after attending a meeting on marine biodiversity.

“The Prime minister and I are on the same wavelength when it comes to engaging stakeholders to safeguard the best interests of the Maltese and an example of this is the Harmony project, which is aimed at enhancing marine biodiversity protection,” Farrugia replied.

Farrugia said that the Strategic Plan for the Environment and Development (SPED), released in 2015 was up for review this year.

“I have been in communication with the Planning Authority to see what stage the policy is currently at, and I have come to the conclusion that amendments need to be made in order for us to achieve the result we set out to achieve,” Farrugia said.

The SPED replaced the Structure Plan that was adopted as the overarching guiding policy on land-use planning in Malta and Gozo in 1992.

Asked about a survey published by sister newspaper Illum, which indicated that only 13.6% of respondents chose buses to travel despite government’s efforts to encourage their use, Farrugia said tackling air pollution remained a government priority.

Despite measures such as free bus rides for students and the elderly, the use of buses decreased when compared with a previous transport survey the newspaper carried out in August 2019, in which 16.8% had said they chose public transport.

“Certainly, there has to be a holistic plan, that the government needs to put into place. This is not something we can do alone: it has to be the government in totality. This is something the government is working towards, in order for Malta to hit its targets both locally and internationally,” he said.