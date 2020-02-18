Five companies have tendered for airport intersection tunnels project

Five companies have submitted bids with an average value of €20.8 million for the construction of a new road intersection outside the airport.

The project will see the construction of tunnels beneath the airport roundabout to ensure smooth traffic flow between Hal Far and Luqa, while an overpass will facilitate the flow of cars towards the Kirkop tunnels.

Transport Minister Ian Borg said that when the tendering process closed on Monday, Infrastructure Malta received five bids for the project.

Studies are currently underway in the area because of the presence of the Hal Resqun catacombs. The entrance to the catacombs is found on the roundabout outside the airport.

“With this project we will strengthen the major access route for the localities of Kirkop, Mqabba, Qrendi, Żurrieq, Safi, Gudja, Luqa and Birżebbuġa,” Borg said.

Meanwhile, the deck of the pedestrian bridge across Vjal l-Avjazzjoni – the road that leads to the airport – was put in place on Monday night.

The bridge with lift and ramp access on either side is one of several other pedestrian crossings being installed in major roads, including the Blata l-Bajda area.

The pedestrian bridge outside the airport will cost €2.3 million and will facilitate safer pedestrian, public transport and cycling commutes in the area, to and from Malta International Airport and the Institute of Tourism Studies.

Infrastructure Malta said the bridge deck, weighing 43 tonnes was built in Venice and shipped to Hal Far for final assembly on Monday night.