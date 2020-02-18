Malta gas pipeline project deemed 'immature' for EU funding, PN says

Malta’s application for EU funds to finance the gas pipeline project was deemed to be “immature and poorly prepared”, Opposition spokesman David Agius said.

He was reacting to a report published last Sunday in MaltaToday’s print edition that described how the gas pipeline project hit a snag.

The report also looked at the European Commission’s changing priorities and how these could further hinder funding for the project, which has so far failed to secure any EU money.

Agius said the Nationalist Party had additional information that the project application was shot down at EU level because it was deemed to be “immature and poorly prepared”.

“The PN notes with regret that the Labour government has so far failed to secure funds for the gas pipeline project despite boasting about this for years,” Agius said.

The natural gas pipeline between Sicily and Malta would provide security of supply to the Delimara power stations and connect Malta to the European gas grid.

The pipeline would also lead to the removal of the liquefied natural gas storage ship inside Marsaxlokk Bay.

“Unfortunately, the Labour government was more interested to cover up for the misdeeds of some Cabinet members, rather than try and secure the necessary European funds to develop the country’s infrastructure,” Agius said, adding that the pipeline project is essential for the country.