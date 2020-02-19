menu

Women's rights campaigners urge Prime Minister to address workplace discrimination, domestic abuse

The Women’s Rights Consultative Council says gender wage gap has risen to 12% from 5% in 10 years

karl_azzopardi
19 February 2020, 12:23pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Women's rights advisory council has flagged domestic abuse and workplace discrimination as key problems facing Maltese women today
Women's rights advisory council has flagged domestic abuse and workplace discrimination as key problems facing Maltese women today

Domestic abuse, workplace discrimination and the gender wage gap have to be dealt with in earnest, the Consultative Council for Women’s Rights has told the Prime Minister.

Council chair Josann Cutajar said despite all efforts made so far, discrimination against women on the workplace was still rife.

Cutajar led a council delegation in a meeting with Prime Minister Robert Abela and Parliamentary Secertary Rosianne Cutajar at Auberge de Castille on Wednesday.

The council consists of representatives of women’s rights groups and serves as a platform for the development of policy and legislative proposals.

“While we are seeing a higher number of women graduates under the age of 35, we still see a large discrepancy when they enter the work force… the gender wage gap seems to be on the rise, having climbed to 12% in 2019, from 5%in 2009,” she noted.

Cutajar said women should be pushed towards pursuing high paying careers, with statistics showing that women still choose to pursue careers in low paying jobs like humanities and arts.

“We should be pushing women towards the sciences and architectural fields,” Cutajar said. 

The council also flagged domestic abuse as a central problem women in Malta are facing, stating that harassment is still an issue. 

“We have women who talk to us, who tell us that they are faced with sexual harassment on the workplace, while practicing a sport and even when simply walking down the road,” she said. 

In order for women to escape abusive situations, Cutajar insisted that wages should be improved, with better facilitation for them to integrate within the workforce.

“Without money, you can’t escape abusive situations, and for that reason many women are stuck within the loop of domestic abuse,” she said. 

Prime Minister Robert Abela with Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar at Auberge de Castille
Prime Minister Robert Abela with Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar at Auberge de Castille

The Prime Minister said the government had always prioritised social issues, women’s rights amongst them. 

He said the government is working on the mechanism which would achieve gender equality in parliament, making way for better representation for all sexes. 

“If we don’t have a mechanism creating a snowball effect, which would lead to gender equality in parliament, the situation will remain as it is,” he said. 

On the gender wage gap, Abela cited one his electoral proposals during the leadership campaign, which looked at providing “equal pay for equal work”. 

While being different issues, the direction is the same according to Abela, who said that the government is looking at providing equal opportunities, “while not shocking the system.”

“It is a question of priority, and we have started working on it straight away. I also believe that the country’s employers are on board,” Abela said.

The gender pay gap issue is a complex one, Abela noted, insisting that solutions had to be outlined, and together with council implemented.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
January was fifth driest since 1923
National

January was fifth driest since 1923
Karl Azzopardi
Police called in after students admitted to hospital for taking sleeping pills
National

Police called in after students admitted to hospital for taking sleeping pills
Karl Azzopardi
Customs seize 9,500 contraband vodka bottles at Freeport
National

Customs seize 9,500 contraband vodka bottles at Freeport
Massimo Costa
Gozo tunnel should be replaced by metro link, Chamber says
National

Gozo tunnel should be replaced by metro link, Chamber says
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.