Repubblika call for public inquiry into state of police force

Civil society group Repubblika have called for a public inquiry into the police force, following allegations of widespread abuse of extra duty.

Last week the police force was rocked by revelations that members of its traffic section were abusing their powers and public funds, in order to claim thousands in payments for work they never did.

A portion of those involved in the allegations also claimed payments for extra duties that were being carried out during their normal shift.

In a statement, Repubblika said that Prime Minister Robert Abela should shoulder responsibility, and properly address the state of the police force and launch a public inquiry.

The NGO said that two days after writing to the PM, police minister Byron Cammileri asked the director for internal audits and investigation to probe the overtime abuse.

“This is a half-backed measure, which only serves to sweep the problems under the carpet,” Repubblika said.

The government’s action, according to the civil society group, will only help to weed out the people on the lower rungs of abuse, rather than those in authority who facilitated this abusive system.

“It is clear that the overtime abuse, is a symptom of a much larger problem, but it seems the government is scared of the truth. We ask: who is the government trying to protect?” the statement read.

Repubblika stressed that the investigation should be initiated as soon as possible, so that “we can finally see the start of truth and justice”.