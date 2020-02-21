Archbishop’s carnival taunters take up Bvlgari suggestion, but flip him the bird

The Bvlgari watch given to former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat by the alleged Caruana Galizia murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech, has made its way to the controversial float depicting Archbishop Charles Scicluna.

Yet the juxtaposition of the watch, dangling from Scicluna’s effigy’s hand, carries a suspicious proviso: an irreverent middle-finger.

In late January, a picture of the float design made the rounds on social media after being deemed insensitive towards victims of paedophilia. The float showed Archbishop Charles Scicluna with the words ‘St Joseph’s Home’, referencing the sexual abuse of children in the late 80s at the Church orphanage.

The float also featured depictions of same-sex marriage, two horned cherubs representing the church’s opposition to IVF and a blindfolded lady justice. Float designer Rayvin Galea had said that the float should serve as a wake-up call to the church, for its conservative stance on many social issues.

But reacting to the float, Scicluna accused the float designers of malice. While stating that he finds no issue with people in a public role being the subject of satire, Scicluna said he hoped to see other floats mocking politicians, in a reference to the recent vicissitudes that brought Joseph Muscat down.

“I’ll be curious to see whether there’ll be any floats depicting specific watches and particular brands of wine,” Scicluna had said.

It seems that the float designers welcomed his suggestion, as a Bvlgari watch with a middle finger on the watch face was seen on the float.

A slightly altered design will be making its way to Valletta this weekend, despite calls for the float to be scrapped.

Some changes include the removal of the words ‘St Joseph’s Home’, and a slightly altered design of the horned cherubs, will now see them wearing colourful masks.

A ‘sample cup’ effigy, ostensibly the kind used for sperm donations, was originally planned to feature the word ‘donations’ but even that has been altered, with the word ‘censored’ placed across it.