Joseph Muscat, Konrad Mizzi, Edward Scicluna should be investigated over Vitals hospitals deal, PN says

Former prime minister Joseph Muscat, former tourism minister Konrad Mizzi, and finance minister Edward Scicluna should be investigated for their role in the Vitals hospitals concession deal that saw three local hospitals transferred to American healthcare giant, Steward, the Nationalist Party has said.

Opposition Leader Adrian Delia has returned with a new appeal over the multi-million deal after he offered Prime Minister Robert Abela bipartisan support to stop the contract on Saturday.

"Joseph Muscat, Konrad Mizzi, and Edward Scicluna are directly responsible for this contract. They were involved when the deal was made. We are asking the government to investigate their involvement. They signed the memorandum of understanding with Vitals before the public call was issued and when Vitals failed to fulfill its obligations, they accepted for the hospitals to be sold to Steward," Delia said on Monday.

MaltaToday revealed on Sunday that after Vitals Global Healthcare had failed to provide a €9 million bank guarantee within a month of signing its deal for the hospitals, the Maltese government later waived the obligation for Steward.

"Prime Minister Robert Abela is caught between two poles. On the one hand, he has Muscat telling him to renegotiate the contract and keep handing money to Steward and on the other he has health minister Chris Fearne telling him that Steward are not investing and fulfilling their obligations," Delia said, adding that Abela must take an immediate decision.

Delia reasserted that he was considering a cabinet reshuffle in the midst of arguing that besides the political battle with the government on the Vitals contract, he was also sparring in the courtrooms to stop the contract with Steward from carrying on.

"I took this action when the Attorney General had the power to do so on behalf of the people he has an obligation to protect. Instead, he is fighting the Opposition on this in favour of private interests, allowing them to rob Maltese citizens of millions.

"Had this money gone to mental health, we wouldn't have to wait for years for the service at Mount Carmel to improve. Had this money been invested in diabetes patients, we would have continuous glucose monitors. Had this money gone for social housing, not a single person in this country would be homeless," Delia said.