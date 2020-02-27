€2.5 million regeneration project sees extensive restoration in lower Valletta area

Buildings and cultural sites in the lower Valletta area have undergone extensive restoration as part of a €2.5 million regeneration project.

The project has seen the refurbishment of 12.5 square kilometres of bastions, the Auberge de Bavière, the House of Catalunya and the pavements in the Marsamxett area.

Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, said that the project did not only improve cultural sites, but also had a positive impact on the surrounding Valletta community. “The project has introduced a new way at how we look at regeneration projects,” he said.

Zrinzo Azzopardi also said that the project will look to strike a balance in how cultural sites are restored in the capital, after extensive upgrading in the upper parts of Valletta through the Renzo Piano City Gate project.

“This will help to improve the touristic product of our capital city, as we won’t have renovation projects concentrated on only one part of Valletta,” he said.

The restoration is part of an overarching regeneration project in the lower Valletta area costing around €24 million.

It also follows up on the work carried out in the Auberge d'Aragon and the iconic Carmelite church in Valletta.

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg said the project helped stimulate further investment in the area, which in turn will only benefit the surrounding community.

Looking ahead, Borg also said the government was looking at continuing to upgrade the area, stating that the Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation (GHRC) has launched a study into the possibility of alternative and more sustainable modes of transport.

GHRC Chairperson Gino Cauchi said that the success of this regeneration project will serve as a blueprint for future work.

He also hit out at criticism directed at the government after mature trees were felled as part of the embellishment works in the area.

Cauchi explained how trees have been increased in the area, with species such as Olive trees, Judas trees and Tamarisk trees being replanted and a new irrigation system installed.