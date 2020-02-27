PN proposes gender corrective measure to increase women MPs by maximum of twelve

The Nationalist Party has announced that the Executive Committee has been discussing proposals to increase female representation in parliament and that it suggests a corrective measure to be introduced in the constitution, allowing an increase of female MPs by twelve, six on each side of the House.

In a statement on Thursday, the PN said that it was doing everything in its power to see that a balance between genders is reached in parliament.

"For this to happen, we agree that we need to resort to a corrective measure to increase the number of female parliamentarians. Besides this measure, we need to strengthen a culture in favour of equality and female participation in all sectors of life, including parliament," the statement read.

The PN added that technical aspects to the mechanism are yet to be cleared but that the discussion within the committee had matured.

The committee also expressed its disappointment at the resignation of Marthese Portelli as PN MP and thanked her for her participation. It also thanked Angelito Sciberras for his role as Head of the PN's Electoral Commission. Boris Scerri, who had been the party's treasurer in the past, would take his place.