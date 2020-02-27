menu

PN proposes gender corrective measure to increase women MPs by maximum of twelve

The Nationalist Party has suggested a constitutional amendment so that a parliamentary gender corrective mechanism would ensure a maximum of six MPs on each side of the House 

david_hudson
27 February 2020, 9:03pm
by David Hudson
File photo
File photo

The Nationalist Party has announced that the Executive Committee has been discussing proposals to increase female representation in parliament and that it suggests a corrective measure to be introduced in the constitution, allowing an increase of female MPs by twelve, six on each side of the House.

In a statement on Thursday, the PN said that it was doing everything in its power to see that a balance between genders is reached in parliament. 

"For this to happen, we agree that we need to resort to a corrective measure to increase the number of female parliamentarians. Besides this measure, we need to strengthen a culture in favour of equality and female participation in all sectors of life, including parliament," the statement read. 

The PN added that technical aspects to the mechanism are yet to be cleared but that the discussion within the committee had matured.

The committee also expressed its disappointment at the resignation of Marthese Portelli as PN MP and thanked her for her participation. It also thanked Angelito Sciberras for his role as Head of the PN's Electoral Commission. Boris Scerri, who had been the party's treasurer in the past, would take his place.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
More in National
PN proposes gender corrective measure to increase women MPs by maximum of twelve
National

PN proposes gender corrective measure to increase women MPs by maximum of twelve
David Hudson
Updated | Union says government should appoint urgent coronavirus committee
National

Updated | Union says government should appoint urgent coronavirus committee
David Hudson
Marthese Portelli resigns, Delia unfazed, Ivan Bartolo in with chance for by-election
National

Marthese Portelli resigns, Delia unfazed, Ivan Bartolo in with chance for by-election
Massimo Costa
What happens if your flight is cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak?
National

What happens if your flight is cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak?
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.