Updated | Nurses union objects to coronavirus quarantine period being deducted from vacation leave, government denies claim

Updated at 1pm with government statement denying quarantine period will be deducted from vacation leave

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses has objected to its members having to use their vacation leave to cover the required 14-day self-quarantine period after visiting countries affected by the coronavirus.

The union said it would not accept that the quarantine period be deducted from the vacation allowance of its members, underscoring that such a system was imposed by the Office of the Prime Minister “without consultation with MUMN" and that it "goes against the Public Service Management Code."

This system, the union said, would lead hospital staff to not inform the human resources sections of their respective hospitals that they visited countries affected by the coronavirus, and they would instead return to work right after arriving back to Malta.

“MUMN is disappointed with the way Public Health is administrating the whole coronavirus virus contingency plan which to this very day is being kept under wraps,” the union said.

“With such arrogance from Public Health, MUMN has no other option but to take action to safeguard its members from measures which do not make sense at all, such as this imposed quarantine.”

The MUMN said the quarantine issue was "a joke", since Public Health was not actually checking on any staff which were supposed to be ‘under quarantine’.”

“Members of MUMN reported to the union that staff arriving from Bergamo [in Northern Italy] returned to work the following day after their arrival in Malta, ignoring completely the quarantine ordered,” it said.

The union reiterated that, in the the light of “such an amateurish approach by Public Health and OPM”, it was requesting that if quarantine is needed, this should not be derived from the vacation leave of the employee, and that such quarantine should be confirmed by the health authorities to be actually taking place.

“Members of MUMN would not co-operate in terms of having two weeks of their vacation leave deducted just for quarantine purposes, when this should have been quarantine leave,” the MUMN emphasised.

The nurses’ union comments come after the General Workers Union, Malta Chamber of Commerce and Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin called for an urgent social partners meeting to discuss the situation surrounding the coronavirus.

Sources told MaltaToday that, although a Malta Council for Economic and Social Development meeting is expected next week, no definite date has yet been set.

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry requested that people who experience a fever, cough or shortness of breath within two weeks of visiting Northern Italy (Lombardy, Piedmont, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna), China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Iran or South Korea should self-quarantine for 14 days.

Earlier this week, the government issued a circular saying that employees of the civil service and public entities will be paid for the 14 days’ of quarantine if they visited affected countries until 28 February. Those who visited such countries after 29 February - now that the risk is known - will still have to undergo self-quarantine, but will not be paid for the time away from work.

There have to date not been any cases of coronavirus in Malta, but COVID-19 has spread alarmingly in neighbouring Italy, with over 1,000 cases reported and 29 deaths, the most in Europe.

Government denies quarantine period for public employees will be taken from vacation leave

In a reaction to the MUMN statement, the government denied a circular it had sent to public employees concerning the quarantine procedure had been in breach of regulations.

It said its decisions were taken consultation with the Superintendent of Public Health and in line with clear instructions by the health authorities.

"It is also untrue that quarantine leave of public employees will be taken from their vacation leave," the government said.

"The government reaffirms that it has taken the situation of the outbreak of coronavirus very seriously and has taken intensive measures in terms of preparedness and control. As part of the measures, people coming from affected areas are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days," the government said.

"In such situations, the Manual on Special Leaves in the Public Service Management Code provides for the provision of quarantine leave. Public officers who are precluded by the Superintendent of Public Health from attending to their duties are to be allowed special leave on full pay during the period of such absence.

"It is the responsibility of the individuals who are coming from affected areas to ensure they stay in quarantine as requested by health authorities."

The government added that the general public will continue to be informed of all the preparations through regular press briefings and media interventions.