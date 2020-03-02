menu

Four hospitalised in Qormi crash

Four people were hospitalised on Sunday afternoon, after the car they were travelling in overturned.

2 March 2020, 7:40am
The accident occurred shortly after 12:30pm in Triq L-Imdina, Qormi
Police said the driver, a 19-year-old woman was grievously injured while the three passengers; a 35-year-old woman and two men aged 19 and 26, suffered slight injuries.

The four individuals were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

A police investigation is ongoing.  

