Four hospitalised in Qormi crash
Four people were hospitalised on Sunday afternoon, after the car they were travelling in overturned.
The accident occurred shortly after 12:30pm in Triq L-Imdina, Qormi.
Police said the driver, a 19-year-old woman was grievously injured while the three passengers; a 35-year-old woman and two men aged 19 and 26, suffered slight injuries.
The four individuals were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.
A police investigation is ongoing.
