Facebook is quick to turn on Ian Borg’s tone-deaf comment on ‘vote winning’ over Sta Venera tragedy

Infrastructure minister Ian Borg has attempted to quash criticism of Malta’s construction chaos and the death of a woman, by warning critics not to ‘win votes’.

Employing a partisan shield as a fatal construction accident shines a hard light yet once again on construction policies and the government’s proximity to the industry, Ian Borg claimed critics “on Facebook were writing things to profit from a tragedy and beating their chests for the personal benefit, maybe even win some votes to justify their actions.”

But people on Facebook were quick on the draw, with voices such as those of environmentalist lawyer and campaigner Claire Bonello saying, “nobody is beating their chest in this moment of national sorrow. All we see are mediocre rules and laws and empty press conferences. And nobody assumes their political responsibility.”

Labour Party activist and National Book Council chairman Mark Camilleri said Borg should delete his Facebook post: “Just come back when you have a Bill of laws that makes sense and that does not benefit the people who are killing us.”

On Monday at 2:30pm, a building in Santa Venera collapsed and a woman was buried beneath the rubble. The woman was Miriam Pace, 54, a mother of two. Pace’s lifeless body was located just after 10pm and extracted from the rubble half-an-hour later by rescuers.

Taking to social media Borg said that that it was essential that the victim’s family be supported during this difficult unexpected period.

“The current priority must remain the family of Miriam Pace,” Borg said, reacting for the first time on the tragedy which unfolded on Monday evening.

“My thoughts and commitment go to to those people who will continue to suffer due to the accident, and those who are in fear of their own home. We continue to think, and work in their favour.”

Borg had been at the forefront of piloting reforms in the construction industry after Malta saw three construction tragedies in 2019.