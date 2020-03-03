Developers' lobby says responsibility must be shouldered over St Venera building collapse

The developers association has called for responsibility to be shouldered following Monday’s building collapse.

“The MDA calls upon all those responsible to make sure that, without any further delay, all those responsible for the tragic accident are held accountable and face the consequences,” the statement read.

On Monday, a building in Triq Joseph Abela Scolaro collapsed at around 2:15 pm, with one of the owners, 54-year-old Miriam Pace, found dead by CPD rescuers at 10 pm.

“This was another tragedy which could have been avoided if all those responsible had made sure that all existing regulations, professional ethics and enforcement were followed,” the MDA said.

In its statement, the MDA clarified that it is a voluntary organisation, which represents investors in the industry, “not the regulator.”

“The MDA does not have any role in overseeing or enforcing the roles of architects, site technical officers and contractors on development sites during ongoing construction works,” the statement read.

For any further accidents to be avoided, the MDA said that real reforms with “tangible enforcement” need to be introduced.

The MDA also made reference to last year’s similar building collapses, declaring that “as the rest of the population”, it still does not know who was responsible for the incidents, stating that inquiries were never-ending.

“We need accountability in acceptable time frames,” the statement read.

The MDA also expressed its disappointment at how architects who are responsible for overseeing projects, are also investors.

“This is not on and real action is required,” the MDA said.

On Tuesday evening, civil society group Repubblika will be organising a silent protest outside the collapsed building, following outrage against the construction industry.

