menu

Developers' lobby says responsibility must be shouldered over St Venera building collapse

The Malta Developers Association reacts to flak from an enraged public, insisting it represents the investor not the regulator

karl_azzopardi
3 March 2020, 2:15pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Rescuers slowly remove rubble from the collapsed house to try and find the woman that was buried under the debris. The house was adjacent to a construction site where excavation works and construction were approved last January
Rescuers slowly remove rubble from the collapsed house to try and find the woman that was buried under the debris. The house was adjacent to a construction site where excavation works and construction were approved last January

The developers association has called for responsibility to be shouldered following Monday’s building collapse.

“The MDA calls upon all those responsible to make sure that, without any further delay, all those responsible for the tragic accident are held accountable and face the consequences,” the statement read.

On Monday, a building in Triq Joseph Abela Scolaro collapsed at around 2:15 pm, with one of the owners, 54-year-old Miriam Pace, found dead by CPD rescuers at 10 pm.

“This was another tragedy which could have been avoided if all those responsible had made sure that all existing regulations, professional ethics and enforcement were followed,” the MDA said.

In its statement, the MDA clarified that it is a voluntary organisation, which represents investors in the industry, “not the regulator.”

“The MDA does not have any role in overseeing or enforcing the roles of architects, site technical officers and contractors on development sites during ongoing construction works,” the statement read.

For any further accidents to be avoided, the MDA said that real reforms with “tangible enforcement” need to be introduced.

The MDA also made reference to last year’s similar building collapses, declaring that “as the rest of the population”, it still does not know who was responsible for the incidents, stating that inquiries were never-ending.

“We need accountability in acceptable time frames,” the statement read.

READ ALSO: Building collapse: Architect who certified excavation works as safe is project business partner

The MDA also expressed its disappointment at how architects who are responsible for overseeing projects, are also investors.

“This is not on and real action is required,” the MDA said.

On Tuesday evening, civil society group Repubblika will be organising a silent protest outside the collapsed building, following outrage against the construction industry.

READ ALSO: Architect and three others under arrest over Sta Venera building collapse

READ ALSO: Building collapse: ‘Nobody will enjoy impunity,’ Robert Abela say

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Developers' lobby says responsibility must be shouldered over St Venera building collapse
National

Developers' lobby says responsibility must be shouldered over St Venera building collapse
Karl Azzopardi
Adrian Delia wants parliament to suspend agenda after building collapse tragedy
National

Adrian Delia wants parliament to suspend agenda after building collapse tragedy
Kurt Sansone
[WATCH] Coronavirus: Doctors want flights from high risk regions in Italy to be cancelled
National

[WATCH] Coronavirus: Doctors want flights from high risk regions in Italy to be cancelled
Laura Calleja
Graffitti pushes for construction reform with raft of proposals
National

Graffitti pushes for construction reform with raft of proposals
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.