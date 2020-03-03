[WATCH] ‘Stop bullying ordinary people,’ building collapse survivor tells contractors

Stop bullying ordinary people,’ building collapse survivor tells contractors

Families left homeless last year after their houses collapsed as a result of adjacent construction work vented their frustration and anger at the impunity enjoyed by developers.

Caroline Micallef and Janet Walker, whose houses in Gwardamanġa were destroyed in separate incidents last year, expressed disbelief at how Monday’s incident, which had fatal consequences, was allowed to happen.

They were attending a silent vigil in memory of mother of two Miriam Pace, who died after the house she lived in collapsed last Monday. The property is adjacent to a construction site where excavation work was being carried out.

The vigil was organised by NGO Repubblika that called for justice for victims of construction abuse.

Micallef lost her apartment in Gwardamanġa Hill, Pieta, last year in the first incident. Luckily, the family managed to escape before the block collapsed.

“Stop bullying ordinary people,” she appealed to contractors, lamenting the fact that almost a year later her family was still fighting for compensation.

“I will keep fighting for my family home… aren’t we, the ordinary people who wake up at 4am to go and earn a decent living for our families also important for the economy,” she cried.

Her heartfelt outburst represents the anger and frustration of many in the wake of Monday’s incident that killed a woman.

Janet Walker, whose house in Gwardamanġa partially collapsed last year as a result of nearby excavations, also lamented the fact that new rules do not appear to have kept contractors and developers in check.

“Developers should at least give nearby residents alternative accommodation until construction works are completed and compensate for any damage they do to third party properties,” Walker said.

Both women said their families had been contacted by Prime Minister Robert Abela’s office but so far their situation has remained unchanged.

Repubblika representative Vicki Ann Cremona said families wanted concrete action to end impunity enjoyed by contractors and not empty promises.

The good governance NGO is calling for justice to be served, in what was the fourth building collapse in less than a year. Monday's incident was the first to claim the life of a victim.

“Someone is responsible for this murder. We have to see that justice is served,” the NGO insisted.

The vigil was attended by senior exponents of the Nationalist Party, including Opposition leader Adrian Delia, independent candidate Arnold Cassola and concerned residents.

On Monday afternoon, the house in which Miriam Pace and her family resided, collapsed at around 2:15pm, causing her untimely death. CPD rescuers found Pace’s lifeless body at around 10pm on Monday evening.

Six persons have been arrested in connection with the collapse.

The project was given a planning permit on 31 January, which was also accompanied by clearance from the Building Regulations Office to start excavation works.

Parliament held a special session on Tuesday with brief speeches by the Prime Minister and Opposition leader Adrian Delia, before adjourning as a sign of respect to the victim, Miriam Pace.