Catholic youth group collecting funds for Pace family hit by tragedy

In the wake of Miriam Pace’s tragic death, CAM Youths are appealing for donations in aid of the Pace family

3 March 2020, 6:15pm
by MaltaToday Staff
Miriam Pace, 54, died when her house in Hamrun collapsed
Catholic youth group, CAM Youths, are collecting funds to help the Pace family that was hit by tragedy in Monday’s building collapse in Hamrun.

Miriam Pace, 54, died after her house collapsed, leaving to mourn her husband, Carmel, and two children.

The youth group’s initiative is endorsed by the family. Miriam and Carmel’s daughter and her husband are members of the organisation.

They are appealing for donations to help the family at this tragic moment. “The family would like to thank everyone for their support,” CAM Youths said.

Anybody wishing to donate money can do so by money transfer to the following bank account:

Bank Account Holder Name: CAMYouths

IBAN: MT16VALL22013000000040020040990

BIC/SWIFT: VALLMTMT

Transfer Reference: CY4Pace

OR

Revolut transfers to the same IBAN account

OR

SMS donations on the following numbers:

5061 8940 – €6.99

5061 9236 – €11.65

