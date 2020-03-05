Nadur lands registered on strength of legal title, lawyer for Sant'Antonio delli Navarra estate says

Heirs of the late Richard Stagno Navarra say that the recent registration of Nadur lands to their name was possible because of “good and legal” title.

The statement was signed and disseminated by Gozitan lawyer Carmelo Galea on behalf of the lay benefice of the Sant’Antonio delli Navarra estate.

“The benefice registered these lands because he has good and legal title over the property, otherwise the registration would have been denied,” Galea said.

The lawyer said whoever had legal title substantiated by notarial deeds can take the necessary steps to have that property registered.

“Without prejudice, the benefice is always ready to meet with whoever claims title to verify the respective rights and claims before legal procedures can commence,” Galea said.

Families in Nadur were shocked when they were informed over the past few weeks that their property no longer belonged to them and was now registered by the Sant’Antonio delli Navarra estate. The registration has affected large swathes of Nadur, including family homes and fields.

MaltaToday reported the matter on Wednesday. However, Galea insisted the media was not the “ideal forum” to air the claims of those who believe they have a legal title.

“Unfortunately, the media is sometimes used to try and create pressure to acquire rights that do not exist at law,” Galea insisted.

Meanwhile, the Nadur council will be holding a public meeting for residents on Saturday at 10am at the local council premises.