Building collapse: All industry players to blame, architects tell Opposition leader

All players in the industry are to blame for last Monday’s fatal tragedy, the Chamber of Architects has told Opposition leader Adrian Delia.

“Things were left to slide, and there wasn’t enough self-awareness,” Chamber officials said in a meeting with Delia.

The media was invited for the first few minutes of the meeting that took place at the Opposition room in Parliament just after the funeral of Miriam Pace, who was crushed to death when her house collapsed.

Delia expressed his frustration at how the lack of enforcement has led to Pace’s death. “Development shouldn’t mean that we cause residents to feel unsafe and scared in their own home.”

The PN leader also said that the Opposition will do its utmost to improve the situation in the construction industry.

“It is out duty as politicians to take real and concrete initiatives, not only from a legislative perspective but also through the presentation of proposals on how things may change,” he said.

Delia also cited his concern at the lack of resources directed towards enforcement and regulation. “While development rates have skyrocketed, the input of resources has not matched that increase,” Delia said.

The Chamber told Delia that their proposals for reform have long been expressed to stakeholders and authorities.

“In May 2019, we had proposed how the sector and its regulation can be improved, and all stakeholders including the government and the Malta Developers Association, agreed,” the Chamber said.

The Chamber also said that they expect the committee set up by government to review the rules, to take on board the proposals presented by them, but warned that legislation would be useless unless it is enforced.

“It is important to have regulation, but the rules have to be enforced,” the Chamber said.

On Monday Robert Abela announced that he had set up a committee to review the rules governing the building industry and its practices in the wake of Monday’s fatal tragedy.