Coronavirus: Parents of 12-year-old have tested positive for Covid-19

The mother and father of the 12-year-old Italian girl who was the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Malta have also tested positive for Covid-19, sources have told MaltaToday.

The girl tested positive for the virus on Friday. She and her family had returned from a trip to Trentino in Northern Italy on Tuesday, having flown back to Malta through Rome.

After their return from Italy, the girl and her family had been in self-quarantine, despite not initially having shown symptoms. The girl and her sister did not attend school, while her parents did not go to work, in accordance with the government's self-quarantine guidelines for persons who travelled to high-risk countries.

The girl started showing symptoms on Thursday, with Health Minister Chris Fearne confirming on Saturday that swab tests had shown she was infected with the coronavirus.

Parents and child being kept in isolation

In a statement, the Health Ministry said the parents had already been isolated at Mater Dei Hospital with the child earlier today.

"This situation is contained within the family which followed advice by the Health Authorities and, since returning from Italy, remained in self-quarantine," the Health Ministry said.

"We would like to reassure the public that these cases are being kept in isolation."

To date, 181 tests have been carried out on people who were travelling in affected areas and developed symptoms. Only the three family members have to date tested positive for Covid-19.

In addition, 157 tests have also been carried as part of the surveillance programme and tested negative for coronavirus.

"We would like to remind the public that there is no need for alarm and to take the necessary preventive measures of washing hands regularly, covering nose and mouth with a tissue or flexed elbow when coughing and sneezing, and staying home if sick. For further information, you may call the Covid-19 helpline on 111," the ministry added.

READ ALSO:

First coronavirus case in Malta is confirmed in 12-year-old girl

Coronavirus: who to contact for help and how to avoid catching the virus