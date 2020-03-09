Coronavirus: Doctors insist all flights from Italian lock-down area must be stopped

All flights Italian regions under lock-down because of the coronavirus should be stopped, doctors have warned as they welcomed Air Malta’s decision to suspend its service to Milan.

Ryanair still operates several flights to airports in regions and provinces hit by the drastic measure adopted by the Italian authorities in a bid to contain the virus.

The Medical Association of Malta welcomed Air Malta’s decision yesterday to suspend direct flights to Milan’s Linate airport in wake of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

“Air Malta have reacted responsibly to contain the Covid-19 spread and protect the population. The situation is not business as usual and it is paramount that decision taking at the highest level gives priority to the health of the population and this should take precedence over business interests,” MAM said.

However, it noted that flights were still operating in and out of the Italian lock-down area. “These should be stopped immediately. Stopping the flights now will only make sense if all the passengers who have arrived from these areas in the last 14 days are subjected to mandatory quarantine with regular spot checks and fines where necessary,” MAM added.

It also warned of the prospect of passengers travelling to other parts of Italy to board flights from those airports or come to Malta by sea.

“Adequate measures must be taken to ensure that spread is either stopped at source or immediately quarantined on arrival. All passengers departing from Italy must prior to departure fill a mandatory declaration form about whether they have been in the lock-down zone in the last 14 days,” MAM said.

The Maltese authorities have so far been reluctant to close off air travel with Italy with MaltaToday reporting on a clash in Cabinet between Health Minister Chris Fearne and Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Fearne appears to have suggested shutting down flights from northern Italy, something Abela has argued against.

MAM appealed to all residents in Malta to take very seriously the advice of the Public Health Authorities and comply without exception.

“The Maltese population will remain safe if all of us behave responsibly in the common interest of society,” it said.

Earlier this morning, the MUMN issued directives to its members not to handle coronavirus patients unless provided with full protective clothing.

The nurses’ union also accused Abela of taking the coronavirus outbreak lightly.