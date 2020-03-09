Coronavirus: Schools’ parents’ days, concerts hit by MUT directives

Parents’ days and school concerts are likely to be cancelled as the Malta Union of Teachers upped its directives to members amid fears of the coronavirus.

In a raft of new directives issued to educators, heads of schools and senior managers, the MUT directed its members not to organise and attend indoor events with 30 or more people.

This directive will impact parents’ days, parents’ evenings and open days, the union said.

MaltaToday is informed that some schools have already cancelled planned parents’ days for the month of March.

The new directives were issued to union members on Monday morning.

Earlier this month the Health and Education ministries urged educators and students who travelled from one of the coronavirus hotspots to self-quarantine for 14 days.

MUT members are also not accepting homework from unwell students, and are not attending mass activities such as assemblies and mass.

Other directives include strict adherence to the policy that students who are sick should be sent back home and be accepted back on producing a medical certificate that they are fit for school.