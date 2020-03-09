Caruana Galizia public inquiry seeks answers on Castille incident when journalists were locked in

It is normal practice for journalists to wait for the Prime Minister or ministers to exit the room where a briefing would have taken place, the head of the tourism ministry's secretariat said.

Reuben Sciberras described the atmosphere inside the room as "hostile, oppressive and aggressive" with shouting and insults.

"It wasn't the serene environment normally expected after a press conference," he told the Caruana Galizia public inquiry on Monday.

Sciberras, who was one of the people inside the room, said he was waiting for the doors to open so that he could leave and denied impeding journalists from leaving the room.

The incident happened after a late night emergency Cabinet meeting was called to discuss a request for pardon by murder suspect Yorgen Fenech. Journalists were stopped from exiting the room, immediately after the prime minister gave a press conference.

Sciberras said that he could not recall whether the door to the room in Castille where the press conference took place, was normally closed after such events.

"I don't know [who is responsible]. I wasn't one of the persons who impeded the journalists from leaving. I mention this because some blogs and portals had alleged that I had," Sciberras said.

The inquiry had to hear the testimony of civil service chief Mario Cutajar but instead heard the testimony of Institute of Maltese Journalists president Yannick Pace, instead.

At the last sitting, Keith Schembri’s assistant, Charlene Bianco Farrugia, had confirmed under oath that Yorgen Fenech was often at Castille.

This was the first time that a government official from the Office of the Prime Minister confirmed that Fenech visited Castille.

Fenech stands accused of masterminding Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder.

The public inquiry is tasked to determine, among other things, whether the government did enough to protect the journalist and prevent her murder.

The public inquiry is presided by retired judge Michael Mallia and includes as its members, former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro.