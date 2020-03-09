Coronavirus: Mater Dei to restrict visiting hours, carry out entry screening

Mater Dei Hospital is revising its visiting hours in a bid to control the spread of coronavirus in Malta.

All visitors entering the hospital will also be screened for a high-fever, with Mater Dei advising that there might be some waiting time and queues as a result.

The new measures will be in place as from 11 March.

Visiting hours will be revised as follows:

Monday to Sunday

11:30am to 12pm (strictly one visitor per visit)

5pm to 6pm (strictly one visitor per visit)

Screening checks will take place for visitors entering from the main hospital entrance, as well as those of the Day Care, Outpatients and A&E departments and the Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre.

The protocols will be in place until further notice.