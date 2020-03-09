menu
BREAKING Malta registers its fourth case of coronavirus • All of Italy is now on lockdown as government takes extreme measures to curb coronavirus infections

Coronavirus: Mater Dei to restrict visiting hours, carry out entry screening

Mater Dei Hospital to put in place restricted visiting hours and screening checks at entrances as from Wednesday, in bid to control Covid-19 spread

massimo_costa
9 March 2020, 7:36pm
by Massimo Costa
Restricted visiting hours and screening checks will be in place for all visitors to Mater Dei Hospital as from Wednesday, in a bid to limit the spread of Covid-19
Restricted visiting hours and screening checks will be in place for all visitors to Mater Dei Hospital as from Wednesday, in a bid to limit the spread of Covid-19

Mater Dei Hospital is revising its visiting hours in a bid to control the spread of coronavirus in Malta.

All visitors entering the hospital will also be screened for a high-fever, with Mater Dei advising that there might be some waiting time and queues as a result.

The new measures will be in place as from 11 March.

Visiting hours will be revised as follows:

Monday to Sunday

  • 11:30am to 12pm (strictly one visitor per visit)
  • 5pm to 6pm (strictly one visitor per visit)

Screening checks will take place for visitors entering from the main hospital entrance, as well as those of the Day Care, Outpatients and A&E departments and the Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre.

The protocols will be in place until further notice.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in National
Coronavirus: Prime Minister to address press conference this evening
National

Coronavirus: Prime Minister to address press conference this evening
Kurt Sansone
Malta records fourth case of coronavirus
National

Malta records fourth case of coronavirus
Kurt Sansone
Coronavirus: Mater Dei to restrict visiting hours, carry out entry screening
National

Coronavirus: Mater Dei to restrict visiting hours, carry out entry screening
Massimo Costa
Coronavirus helpline for Maltese abroad set up
National

Coronavirus helpline for Maltese abroad set up
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.