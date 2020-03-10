[WATCH] Coronavirus: Churches remove holy water, priests have to sanitise their hands

Churches have removed holy water from fonts and priests are sanitising their hands before delivering holy communion as the religious authorities join efforts to combat the coronavirus.

The instructions to parishes were issued on Monday by Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi in a bid to minimise the risk of spreading Covid-19.

Priests are being urged to sanitise their hands before mass starts and before delivering communion, and making this visible for the congregation.

In a video blog, Archbishop Charles Scicluna said the church was following all recommendations issued by the civil health authorities and urged people to do likewise.

“It is our moral obligation, our civic duty and an act of Christian charity to take care of ourselves and others,” Scicluna said.

The church has asked Catholics to join in special prayer and adoration on Thursday and Friday.

Key measures adopted:

No holy water in church fonts

Holy communion is delivered only in the hands and not the mouth

Priests have to sanitise their hands before mass and before delivering communion

Lay people who administer communion have to sanitise hands before handling the host

Hosts must be dipped in wine rather than have people drink from the chalice in those instances where communion is done with both substances

The measures came into force as Malta registered its fourth case of coronavirus on Monday and the government announced a travel ban to Italy. The neighbouring country announced a country-wide lockdown after Covid-19 continued to spread rapidly across the territory.

