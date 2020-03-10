[WATCH] Coronavirus: Health authorities open new swabbing centre in Luqa

A new swabbing centre has been opened in Luqa where people suspected of contracting the coronavirus can go to get tested.

The centre is a dedicated building on the outskirts of the Luqa industrial estate in Hal Farrug.

People visiting the centre will be asked to sanitise their hands before entering the building and asked to wear a mask. The person is then directed to a cubicle where a health professional takes a swab from the nose.

The individual is then asked to go home and wait to be contacted with the results of his tests.

The new building is part of government's efforts to try and contain the disease. Malta has so far registered four cases of coronavirus.