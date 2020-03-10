Air Malta to operate limited flights to repatriate Maltese citizens in Italy

Air Malta will be operating a limited number of flights to Italy to repatriate Maltese citizens back to Malta and to carry cargo and urgent medical supplies for hospitals

The airline said on Tuesday that it was suspending all other flights to and from Italy, following the announcement by Prime Minister Robert Abela last night of a travel ban to the country in light of the spread of the coronavirus.

The repatriation will be coordinated by the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs Office.

Residents can contact this office on +356 2204 2200 or by email on [email protected].

Air Malta said it was constantly in touch with various authorities and was closely monitoring the evolving situation surrounding Covid-19.

It said it would announce any changes as the need arised.

The airline will be keeping its customers updated through its website, www.airmalta.com, and social media channels including www.facebook.com/AirMalta/.

Ryan Air suspends all Italian flights up to 8 April

Ryanair today also announced the suspension of its full flight schedule to/from and within Italy, following the decision of the Italian government to “lock down” the entire country.

The flight cuts will be implemented as follows:

From 12am Wednesday, 11 March until 12am Wednesday, 8 April, Ryanair will suspend all Italian domestic flights.

From 12am Friday, 13 March until 12am Wednesday, 8 April, Ryanair will suspend all Italian international flights.

All affected passengers have received email notices from Ryan Air today informing them of these flight cancellations, the airline said.

Passengers looking for repatriation can obtain a free move to an earlier Ryanair flight operating up until midnight 13 March. Affected passengers will be able to choose between a full refund or a travel credit that can be redeemed on Ryanair flights in the next 12 months.

Ryanair said it continued to comply fully with WHO and national Government guidance and travel bans. "The situation is changing on a daily basis, and all passengers on flights affected by travel bans or cancellations, are receiving emails and are being offered flight transfers, full refunds or travel credits," the low-cost airline said.

Ryanair apologised to all its customers for the schedule disruptions, which it highlighted are caused by national governments' restrictions and the latest decision of the Italian government to lock down the entire country to combat the Covid-19 virus.