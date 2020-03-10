Employers should not pay for quarantine leave unless travel is work-related - MEA

Employers are being urged not to allow workers who have travelled to areas hit hard by the coronavirus to return to work unless they spend 14 days in quarantine.

The Malta Employers Association said the two-week quarantine period shall not be paid by the employer unless the travel was work-related and unless teleworking arrangements are made.

It added that if the employee displays symptoms of the coronavirus, the period from when the symptoms appear will be regarded as sick leave, provided it is certified.

“All employees who have travelled and who will travel to areas declared as high risk zones by the public health authorities will be obliged to spend a 14-day period under quarantine. This is not a matter of choice but of the safety of co-workers,” the MEA said.

The organisation said it had not received official feedback on proposals it submitted to government in relation to Covid-19 and its impact on the workplace.

MEA said it issued the quarantine leave guidelines because it was inundated with questions from members.

During a press conference at Castille on Tuesday, Prime Minister Robert Abela stressed there was no cause for alarm and it should be business as usual for companies and schools.

Malta has so far registered five cases of coronavirus and all patients are doing well.

However, businesses are likely to feel the pinch after all sea and air travel with Italy has been stopped and restrictions imposed on mass events.