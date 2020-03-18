Women and migrants rejuvenate Maltese workforce... and more needed

Increased participation of women in the labour force and the influx of younger migrants have helped Malta defy a European-wide trend, which sees workforces become increasingly older.

But a Central Bank report has found that this overall rejuvenation in the Maltese labour market has masked the ageing in various sectors of the economy, and warns that Malta’s supply of “manual workers” could further decline “in the absence of higher migration or policies that counter the effects of ageing”.

Economist Aaron G Grech, chief officer of the CBM’s economics division, found that while the proportion of over-50s in the labour force had risen from 29% to 32% between 2014 and 2018, in Malta it had fallen from 24% to 23%.

Percentage of over-50s in different jobs By employment 2008 2018 Overall 23% 22% Farmers/Fishermen 38% 40% Managers 32% 31% Elementary jobs 29% 31% Machine operators 21% 23% Professionals 21% 19% Clerks 15% 15% Armed Forces 13% 4% By sector 2008 2018 Overall 23% 22% Agriculture/Fisheries 37% 44% Construction 28% 29% Transport 26% 25% Public administration 25% 29% Education 23% 22% Accommodation 22% 20% Manufacturing 20% 21% Arts/Entertainment 15% 7% Financial 14% 16% Communications 14% 11%

Malta and Luxembourg were the only countries in the EU that saw a decline of the proportion of over-50s, as against countries like Italy and Greece where during the same period the proportion of over-50s in the labour force rose by 5 percentage points.

The substantial rise in the labour participation of Maltese women complemented by very strong inward migration flows of young workers, is deemed to be the reason for the rejuvenation of the working force.

In 2005 the activity rate of Maltese women aged below 40 stood at 50%, well below the 63% rate observed in the EU.

But by 2018, 73% of Maltese women aged below 40 were active in the labour force, compared to just 65% of women in the EU.

“From being the country with the lowest female activity rate, Malta now boasts the fifth-highest rate in the EU,” the CBM report noted.

Migration has also been a factor in rejuvenating the male workforce. Until 2012, the relative share of over-50s in the male workforce in Malta was similar to that in the EU. But since then the share of young men in the Maltese male workforce has been increasing very rapidly. “This was due to the very strong inward migration flows and which resulted in the share of the foreign workforce more than doubling.”

But despite these trends, ageing is still affecting some important economic sectors.

In fact, the share of older workers in public administration, in wholesale and retail, and in administrative and support services, has grown by four percentage points over the past decade.

The largest increase in age was observed in the agricultural and fisheries workforce, while the complement of manufacturing, construction and financial services has also aged.

By contrast, the workforce in relatively new services sectors, such as remote gaming, information and communication and professional services has got younger.

The age profile of skilled non-manual workers has shifted somewhat to younger ages. The workforce aged over 50 is much more likely to occupy the two ends of the occupational spectrum, that is to be in a managerial position or have an elementary job.

Although the actual number of plant and machine operators aged over 50 fell, their relative share within that occupational category rose.

Younger workers, by contrast, are more concentrated in professional, clerical and sales categories. The report also shows that older working women have tended to extend their careers more readily than men did.