[WATCH] Fear and panic in peacetime: Italians in Malta on the coronavirus epidemic, their families, and the lockdown

Fear and panic in peacetime: Italians in Malta on the coronavirus epidemic, their families, and the lockdown

Italians living in Malta spoke of the fear felt back home by their families over the fear of the widespread contagion of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

“People don’t want to go out from home, so they are not going to bars, restaurants, supermarkets. There’s a lot of fear and panic,” said one Italian resident, and café owner, to MaltaToday.

Business owners and expats yesterday got to grips with a nationwide lockdown conditions imposed beyond the so-called “red zone” in the north of the country.

The Italian PM Giuseppe Conte said the decision was necessary to protect Italy’s most vulnerable citizens and that the right course of action now is for people to stay at home.

Nearly all those interviewed agreed with the decision, aware that it would bring about negative economic effects, but that the health of citizens must be prioritized.

“My wife is in Sicily, she cannot catch a plane back to Malta, all we have to do now is wait,” a restaurant worker told MaltaToday.

Latest figures show that infections from Covid-19 in Italy have shot up to 7,985, including 463 deaths. The lockdown means that all public gatherings are banned, schools will remain closed until 3 April and a stop to all Serie A football matches.

On Tuesday afternoon, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced restrictions on mass events. All events exceeding 2,000 people have been banned, with indoor events being limited to a maximum of 750 people.

The 16-year-old daughter of the man, who tested positive for the coronavirus yesterday has also contracted Covid-19, the health authorities said.

