menu

Coronavirus: Isla pilgrimage postponed after new rules on public gatherings

The pilgrimage in Isla with the revered statue of Christ the Redeemer is the first religious victim of the coronavirus after mass events with more than 2,000 people are banned

kurt_sansone
10 March 2020, 7:13pm
by Kurt Sansone
The Isla pilgrimage with the Christ the Redeemer statue has been postponed to June amid new restrictions on public gatherings because of the coronavirus (Photo: Parrocca Senglea/Facebook)
The Isla pilgrimage with the Christ the Redeemer statue has been postponed to June amid new restrictions on public gatherings because of the coronavirus (Photo: Parrocca Senglea/Facebook)

The Christ the Redeeemer pilgrimage in Isla scheduled to take place on 20 March has been cancelled following new restrictions on public gatherings.

The pilgrimage, which attracts thousands of Catholic devotees, is held every year in the fourth week of Lent.

However, with government introducing restrictions on public gatherings to limit the spread of the coronavirus, this year’s pilgrimage has been postponed to 21 June.

The announcement was made by the Archpriest of Isla, Fr Robin Camilleri, who took the decision after consulting Archbishop Charles Scicluna.

The Curia yesterday instructed parishes to observe certain rules so as to minimise the risks in churches.

The Isla basilica will still welcome pilgrims on the day for the various masses that will be celebrated as long as the people inside the church does not surpass 750, as per government instructions.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
Coronavirus: Isla pilgrimage postponed after new rules on public gatherings
National

Coronavirus: Isla pilgrimage postponed after new rules on public gatherings
Kurt Sansone
Coronavirus: Self-quarantine rules apply to people who visited anywhere in Italy
National

Coronavirus: Self-quarantine rules apply to people who visited anywhere in Italy
Massimo Costa
Coronavirus: Miriam Dalli calls for specific guidelines for work and entertainment places
National

Coronavirus: Miriam Dalli calls for specific guidelines for work and entertainment places
Kurt Sansone
Employers should not pay for quarantine leave unless travel is work-related - MEA
National

Employers should not pay for quarantine leave unless travel is work-related - MEA
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.