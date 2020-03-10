Coronavirus: Isla pilgrimage postponed after new rules on public gatherings

The Christ the Redeeemer pilgrimage in Isla scheduled to take place on 20 March has been cancelled following new restrictions on public gatherings.

The pilgrimage, which attracts thousands of Catholic devotees, is held every year in the fourth week of Lent.

However, with government introducing restrictions on public gatherings to limit the spread of the coronavirus, this year’s pilgrimage has been postponed to 21 June.

The announcement was made by the Archpriest of Isla, Fr Robin Camilleri, who took the decision after consulting Archbishop Charles Scicluna.

The Curia yesterday instructed parishes to observe certain rules so as to minimise the risks in churches.

The Isla basilica will still welcome pilgrims on the day for the various masses that will be celebrated as long as the people inside the church does not surpass 750, as per government instructions.