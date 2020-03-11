Coronavirus: Anaesthetists warn health system will not cope if infections spike

Anaesthetists have warned that the public health system will not cope if a spike in Covid-19 infections leads to a greater number of patients requiring intensive care.

The Association of Anaesthetists called for more drastic public health measures, including mandatory quarantine for all people coming from abroad, stopping flights and banning all mass gatherings.

“Anaesthetists have been in the forefront of preparedness for a major surge of patients requiring intensive care… The association, is however concerned that in the case scenario in which a great number of patients require intensive care and ventilation, as we are seeing in Italy, the national health service will not cope due to limited resources,” the association said.

It lent its full support to the Medical Association of Malta in calling for drastic public health containment measures like has been the case in other European countries with far fewer cases than Malta.

The AAM also appealed to the people to avoid travelling abroad and take containment measures imposed by the health authorities “very seriously”.