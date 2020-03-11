[LIVE] Caruana Galizia public inquiry: Board hears Inspector Keith Arnaud testify on investigation

The lead investigator in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, Keith Arnaud, says that the names of three suspects were not mentioned during a meeting at Castille before the police raid on the potato shed took place.

Arnaud is testifying in the Caruana Galizia public inquiry.

The head of the Department of Information that issues press cards is the first to testify in today’s sitting of the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry.

DOI Director Paul Azzopardi is being asked about the system used to issue press cards to journalists.

The inquiry board is composed of retired judge Michael Mallia, former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro.