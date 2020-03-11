Caruana Galizia public inquiry: Inspector Keith Arnaud says dates for police raid on potato shed were discussed at meetings in Castille

Keith Schembri and former government communications chief Kurt Farrugia were privy to the dates for the raid on the Marsa potato shed, the Caruana Galizia public inquiry heard.

The lead inspector in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation, Keith Arnaud, testified on Wednesday that he was present for two meetings at Castille.

The meetings took place in the run up to the massive police and army raid that apprehended brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio, and Vince Muscat. They were subsequently charged with planting and detonating the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia on 16 October 2017.

Arnaud told the inquiry that he had gone twice to Castille. He said that from the police-side it was him and former deputy police commissioner Silvio Valletta, who attended.

Arnaud was unsure whether Brigadier Jeffrey Curmi was also present for these meetings.

“Also in attendance were then prime minister Joseph Muscat, his chief of staff Keith Schembri, head of government communications Kurt Farrugia, and one time there was the head of Malta Security Service, Mr Bugeja,” Arnaud said.

He told the inquiry that at the meetings, they had discussed the dates for the arrests and coordinated the raid which would apprehend the three suspects.

In the first meeting, the names of the suspects were not used, Arnaud added.

“They were referred to as suspect 1, 2, 3 and so on. I'm not sure if the Prime Minister had said 'let’s not mention any names'," he said.

In court testimony, it has emerged that murder suspect Yorgen Fenech was privy to the information and asked the middleman Melvin Theuma to inform the three men.

Fenech is alleged to have got the information from Keith Schembri.

Arnaud said that neither Melvin Theuma – the middleman who was granted a pardon to tell all last year – nor businessman Yorgen Fenech had featured in the investigations until then.

He said that a meeting was held on the Thursday or Friday before the raid at the headquarters of the Security Services.

"There were many people there, apart from the task force... all were servicemen,” he said.

Arnaud said he obtained the magistrate's warrant on a Saturday and the raid took place on Monday. “There were definitely no civilians present for that last meeting,” he said, although there might have been Europol representatives.

Arnaud said of the 10 people arrested following the raid, only three were not known to the police.

Arnaud continued his testimony behind closed doors.

Earlier

The head of the Department of Information that issues press cards was the first to testify in today’s sitting of the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry.

DOI Director Paul Azzopardi was asked about the system used to issue press cards to journalists.

The inquiry board is composed of retired judge Michael Mallia, former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro.