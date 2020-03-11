Coronavirus: Lawyers discussing with judges limit on court appearances

Laywers have reached an agreement with the judiciary for parties to civil cases to not have to appear in court, and discussing are also ongoing to postpone summary criminal proceedings.

These decisions are being taken in light of the developments concerning the spread of coronavirus in Malta. Six cases of Covid-19 have to date been confirmed locally.

Chamber of Advocates secretary general Stefan Camilleri told MaltaToday that civil cases would continue being heard, since in the vast majority of cases, it is not necessary that parties to case are present in the courtroom for proceedings to continue.

“However, if the spread of the virus continues, the Chamber will reserve the right to take stock of the situation and perhaps issue further directives,” Camiller said.

The Chamber will today be meeting with the judiciary to discuss the possible postponement of summary criminal proceedings, which are heard before district courts.

Such cases, Camilleri said, usually attract considerable numbers of people to the courtroom.

“We are in discussions on whether such types of cases can be postponed to after summer, when we hope things could have calmed down,” he said.

Camilleri emphasised that all players - lawyers, the judiciary and the authorities - had to be on board for such a decision to be taken.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Chamber of Advocates said that, in view of the recent developments connected with Covid-19 and following an announcement by Prime Minister Robert Abela that mass gatherings would be limited, lawyers were being encouraged to ask their client not to attend civil cases.

Such a directive is being issued in agreement with the judiciary.

In the case of summary criminal proceedings, discussions with the judiciary and relevant authorities were taking place, the Chamber said.

The Chamber encouraged all lawyers to follow all health department instructions.