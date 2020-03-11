menu

Coronavirus: Who to contact if you notice a quarantine breach

Government sets up email address for concerned citizens to report breaches of mandatory quarantine

karl_azzopardi
11 March 2020, 6:06pm
by Karl Azzopardi

People worried about individuals not observing quarantine conditions can report to the health authorities on [email protected].

Citizens worried about individuals who are not observing their mandatory quarantine period can report breaches to the health authorities by sending an email to [email protected].

On Wednesday afternoon, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced obligatory quarantine measures for people who travelled to and from high-risk countries in Europe.

People who arrived to Malta from Italy in the last 14 days, and those arriving from Germany, France, Spain and Switzerland today, are to stay in quarantine at home or in their hotel for 14 days. All air and sea travel to the five countries has been stopped.

READ ALSO | Coronavirus: Mandatory quarantine introduced against €1,000 fine

The quarantine will be enforced through the imposition of €1,000 fines for every breach instance. Police will be carrying out spot-checks to ensure quarantine measures are being followed.

People having any questions or concerns regarding coronavirus call on 111, the government helpline staffed by specialised team of doctors.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Coronavirus: Who to contact if you notice a quarantine breach
National

Coronavirus: Who to contact if you notice a quarantine breach
Karl Azzopardi
Coronavirus: Lawyers discussing with judges limit on court appearances
National

Coronavirus: Lawyers discussing with judges limit on court appearances
Massimo Costa
Coronavirus: Teachers’ union requests meeting with Prime Minister, urges closing of schools
National

Coronavirus: Teachers’ union requests meeting with Prime Minister, urges closing of schools
Massimo Costa
Caruana Galizia public inquiry: Inspector Keith Arnaud says dates for police raid on potato shed were discussed at meetings in Castille
National

Caruana Galizia public inquiry: Inspector Keith Arnaud says dates for police raid on potato shed were discussed at meetings in Castille
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.