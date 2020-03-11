Family member of doctor diagnosed with coronavirus is seventh case

Malta's seventh case of coronavirus is a woman, who was on holiday at the Dolomites in north Italy, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday evening.

The woman is a relative of the Maltese doctor who tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday morning.

The ministry said the woman was in good health and she is currently being kept at the Infectious Diseases Unit at Mater Dei Hospital.

The pair travelled on holiday to Italy. The seven cases so far have all been contracted in Italy.

The health authorities are informed that since returning from her holiday the woman did not go to work.

The government appealed for calm and responsibility.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Robert Abela and Health Minister Chris Fearne announced more travel restrictions and the imposition of mandatory quarantine against a fine of €1,000.

The World Health Organisation has described the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic as it continues to spread at an alarming rate in several countries outside China.