Will Malta close down its schools as well? Teachers, unions and policymakers’ next major decision

March 2020 in Malta is the month of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic: mass closures and travel bans were in effect as of yesterday, with quarantine laws coming into force.

Clubs and places of entertainment announced they were closing their doors to the public: the Manoel Theatre cancelled all performances for the month; Gianpula Village took the step to close down for March.

And the Maltese Association of Radiologists and Nuclear Medicine Physicians called for drastic public health containment measures like those issued in Czech Republic, Poland, Israel and Cyprus to prevent a sudden surge in cases that may overwhelm the national health service with a consequent high risk of deaths.

But the big question now for Maltese policy-makers is whether to suspend school attendance.

On Wednesday, the Malta Union of Teachers called for an urgent meeting with the Prime Minister and the education minister to discuss the prospect.

“The lack of action on schools is creating a situation of panic. It is unsustainable: certain schools have reported attendances of just 40% of students. We need an immediate and urgent discussion that can lead to the closure of schools for a period of time. We make this request with the utmost of responsibility, conscious of the implications this decision carries.”

But the University Students Council (LSU) said it was concerned that the University of Malta Academic Staff Association was lobbying for the University of Malta to unilaterally cancel all lectures at without ensuring that lecturers continue their lectures through alternative lecturing methods, including the use of online resources.

“The implications of this request on students will be significant, undoubtedly affecting their end of year examinations, assignment and dissertation deadlines due to interruptions in their studies. KSU has been in constant contact with the University of Malta to ensure that the health and wellbeing of all students is supreme, however, the implications of such measures must where possible be addressed and understood. KSU remains open to further discussion with all concerned parties including UMASA, to find a solution which benefits all concerned whilst reducing the negative impact such a decision has on students and their studies.”

KSU will be convening an urgent meeting with all student representatives and student societies on campus to further address this matter.

The National Youth Council yesterday also called for the suspension of lessons in all educational institutions. Members of the KNŻ executive will be meeting the Minister for Education Hon Owen Bonnici to push for the government to make this call.

“In light of the advice already given by the health authorities in Malta we feel that such drastic decisions need to be made, in order to prevent the spread of the virus. We are issuing this statement with full responsibility following what has happened in Italy.

“We also propose that in the case of underage children one of the parents be given ‘quarantine leave’ subsidised by the government to facilitate the implementation of the suspension of schools. We thank doctors, nurses and all health professionals for their contribution to the prevention of further spread of COVID-19.”