Coronavirus: PN calls for immediate closure of schools

The Nationalist Party has called for the immediate closure of schools for the good of students and the country in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, the PN urged the government to take action “before it is too late.”

“The Nationalist Party is calling for the immediate temporary closure of schools in light of the national and international developments concerning Covid-19,” the PN said.

It noted that new cases of coronavirus were being registered every day in Malta, and that all possible measures had to be taken to limit its spread.

The PN’s comments come as a number of private schools have taken the decision today to shut down temporarily.

To date, nine cases of Covid-19 have been found locally, with the latest two testing positive this morning. So far, all infections have been imported and there can been no tranmission in the local community.

“The lack of action within schools this week, including, as the Malta Union of Teachers said, a lack of a plan, even when it comes to having a sanitiser in each class, is leading to considerable concern amongst parents,” the party said.

“Every day which passes is seeing less parents send their children to school. The MUT has reported that the attendance rate in some schools is of only 40%, with this dropping daily. It is now also being reported that some independent schools are closing their doors.”

The PN noted that the WHO had declared Covid-19 a pandemic yesterday, and had shown concern about the severity and speed of spread of the virus and about the lack of adequate action.

“If no action is taken the virus may spread, with the consequence of thousands of students and their families becoming ill. The PN is requesting an immediate discussion so that measures are taken urgently and according to a plan, while still employing diligence and causing the least harm.”