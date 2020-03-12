menu

Coronavirus: PN calls for immediate closure of schools

Nationalist Party urges immediate closure of schools ‘before it is too late’

massimo_costa
12 March 2020, 12:42pm
by Massimo Costa
The Nationalist Party is urging the government to close all schools immediately for a temporary period
The Nationalist Party is urging the government to close all schools immediately for a temporary period

The Nationalist Party has called for the immediate closure of schools for the good of students and the country in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, the PN urged the government to take action “before it is too late.”

“The Nationalist Party is calling for the immediate temporary closure of schools in light of the national and international developments concerning Covid-19,” the PN said.

It noted that new cases of coronavirus were being registered every day in Malta, and that all possible measures had to be taken to limit its spread.

The PN’s comments come as a number of private schools have taken the decision today to shut down temporarily.

READ ALSO:

St Edward’s, St Martin’s, San Anton schools are first to close down for March

Will Malta close down its schools as well? Teachers, unions and policymakers’ next major decision

To date, nine cases of Covid-19 have been found locally, with the latest two testing positive this morning. So far, all infections have been imported and there can been no tranmission in the local community.

“The lack of action within schools this week, including, as the Malta Union of Teachers said, a lack of a plan, even when it comes to having a sanitiser in each class, is leading to considerable concern amongst parents,” the party said.

“Every day which passes is seeing less parents send their children to school. The MUT has reported that the attendance rate in some schools is of only 40%, with this dropping daily. It is now also being reported that some independent schools are closing their doors.”

The PN noted that the WHO had declared Covid-19 a pandemic yesterday, and had shown concern about the severity and speed of spread of the virus and about the lack of adequate action.

“If no action is taken the virus may spread, with the consequence of thousands of students and their families becoming ill. The PN is requesting an immediate discussion so that measures are taken urgently and according to a plan, while still employing diligence and causing the least harm.”

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in National
Coronavirus: Customers buying cash tickets on the bus must produce exact change
National

Coronavirus: Customers buying cash tickets on the bus must produce exact change
Laura Calleja
Coronavirus: Elderly enrolled within the POYC scheme to receive two-month medicine stock
National

Coronavirus: Elderly enrolled within the POYC scheme to receive two-month medicine stock
Karl Azzopardi
Coronavirus: All senior football and futsal matches to be played behind closed doors
National

Coronavirus: All senior football and futsal matches to be played behind closed doors
Karl Azzopardi
[WATCH] Coronavirus: Delia calls on government to deliver food and medicine to elderly, aid businesses
National

[WATCH] Coronavirus: Delia calls on government to deliver food and medicine to elderly, aid businesses
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.